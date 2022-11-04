James Herriot fans lined the streets of Thirsk today for a booksigning involving his children.

Rosie Page and Jim Wight, daughter and son of Alf Wight OBE (James Herriot) signed copies of a new book “The Wonderful World of James Herriot.“

The event took place at the house and surgery where their father lived and worked, which is now the World of James Herriot, and where he penned his stories as James Herriot.

First in the queue was Noreen Sharp, originally from Sunderland who travelled from Durham, a life-long fan of James Herriot and who has been to many events over the years with Rosie and Jim.

As they chatted Rosie commented: “You know more about my father than I do!”

The new book promises a classic collection of charming stories with insights from his children Rosie and Jim and is said to be a perfect gift for all fans of All Creatures Great and Small.

Set in the rural communities of the Yorkshire Dales in a time before modern medicines and machinery changed farming and veterinary work, James Herriot’s stories had a cast of characters and amusing situations with animals large and small that have become beloved around the world and are of a time gone by.

Ian Ashton, managing director, the World of James Herriot, said: "“Rosie and Jim’s insights add authenticity to the many tales of the animals and people which are at the heart of Herriot’s stories.

"There’s never a dull moment in Herriot’s company, whether he’s becoming pen pals with Tricki Woo the spoilt Pekingese, dodging a raging bull on a risky artificial insemination assignment, or the inevitable trials and tribulations of lambing season, Rosie and Jim have seen it all”.

Demand was so good, that copies on sale today ran out, but will be available to buy from the World of James Herriot gift shop and online from the attraction’s website www.worldofjamesherriot.com