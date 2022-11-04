A POPULAR arts centre near York has received the news that its bid to extend National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) status has been unsuccessful.

The team at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) said they are disappointed to say their latest bid to extend the status until 2023 with the Arts Council England was turned down.

The council received over 1,700 applications for NPO and IPSO investment and demand exceeded the budget available.

A spokesperson for PAC said: "Like many regional venues up and down the country, we have been greatly affected by the impact of the pandemic and rising concerns over the cost of living.

"With a new management team in place following the retirement of former director, Janet Farmer, it is our mission to safeguard the future for our beloved venue with a focus on community engagement and to create grassroots opportunities for emerging artists.

"We are indebted to our friends and volunteers – without whom the day to day running and excellent visitor experience would be sorely missed."

"We remain committed to our purpose of working with our partners to improve cultural provision in our rural area, stimulating local cultural tourism, building a sense of place, contributing to the local economy and creating a great place to live, work and visit."