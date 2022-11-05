ONE of the most magical Christmas experiences is set to return to a top York attraction.

Wander through a snow-covered Victorian winter wonderland and fill up on ye olde yuletide cheer at the Castle Museum this year.

Included in general admission from November 19 – January 4 visitors are being invited to visit the museum's Victorian street, Kirkgate, as Christmas arrives with a blanket of festive snow on the historic cobbles.

Kirkgate at Christmas (Image: Mike Cowling)

On selected dates throughout the holidays Ebenezer Scrooge will appear on Kirkgate for a family-friendly re-telling of the Charles Dickens’ festive novel A Christmas Carol. After-hours, Scrooge will return for adult-only evening performances at an additional cost.

As well as experiencing the Christmas cheer on Kirkgate, step back in time and stroll through our popular Period Rooms, from a 17th century dining room to a 1980s kitchen, all embellished with authentic decorations.

Kirkgate at Christmas (Image: Skywall)

Fiona Burton, Public Engagement Manager at York Museums Trust, said: “We are so excited for Christmas at York Castle Museum this year.

"We hope visitors will enjoy exploring a stunning snow-covered Kirkgate lined with twinkling Christmas trees and festive decorations on display. It’s certainly a place where imaginations can run wild.

"There’s much to explore throughout the museum this Christmas, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone.”

Christmas at York Castle Museum opens on 19 November 2022 and closes on 4 January 2023. This year’s Christmas offer is included as part of general admission to York Castle Museum, giving access to the museum for 12 months. There’s also an exciting array of additional activities and events that visitors can book as part of their visit this Christmas.

The museum will be closed on December 25, 26, and 27 and January 2.

For further information on the events, to check opening times and to book tickets, please visit yorkcastlemuseum.org.uk