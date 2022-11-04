Patients at a York pharmacy will soon receive 24/7 service after an automatic prescription dispenser has been approved.

Richard Harrison at Citywide Health has received planning approval from City of York Council to install a Medpoint prescription collection machine to the existing shopfront at Tower Court Pharmacy off Oakdale Road. York.

A report by council planning staff says the machine on the left hand shop window of the pharmacy would allow out of hours order and collection of prescriptions.

"The planning statement explains that typically 70% of prescriptions are collected within the existing opening hours, and that of the remaining 30%, 90% of these are usually collected within an hour of opening/closing – based on other Medpoints machines already in operation at alternative locations," it said.

Their report continued: "Given the commercial nature of Tower Court, and the existing pharmacy use, the installation of a collection point at the front of the unit is considered acceptable and would respect the character of the area and neighbouring buildings."

Therefore, the planners concluded the application met a range of local and national planning policies and should be approved.