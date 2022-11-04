Offices once used by a major sexual health organisation in York can be turned into a holiday let.

City of York Council have agreed LHR Catering of York can change the use to a 170m2 office and workshop in Marygate Lane, which previously contained Yorkshire Mesmac.

But planners imposed conditions concerning potential flooding as the city centre site, close to St Mary’s Abbey, is in a Flood Zone 3 area.

Their report said: “Sleeping accommodation is on the first floor. A place of safety will be provided on the first floor.

“The company who manage the property will sign up to the Environment Agency Flood Warning Service.”

But they also said: “The site is in a central and sustainable location and therefore is appropriate for tourist accommodation.”

Recommending approval, planning staff added: “A condition is necessary to ensure that there are reasonable and proportionate measures to make the building and its proposed use flood resilient.

“The change of use is acceptable in principle. Following the initial submission, the agent has confirmed that windows of historic and architectural value will not be replaced.

“As such the proposals are policy compliant, specifically taking into account flood risk, the proposed change of use and heritage assets.”