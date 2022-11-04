THE number of Covid patients being treated at the York and Scarborough Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has dropped, new data shows.

NHS England figures show the number of people being treated at the trust for Covid-19 by 8am on Wednesday (November 2) was down to 143 from 151 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 9 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 157.

Across England there were 7,296 people in hospital with Covid as of November 2, with 175 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 24 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 10 per cent.

The figures also show that 50 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to October 31. This was down from 57 in the previous seven days.