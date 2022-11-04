A VISITOR Information Centre in York is set to move to a brand new site in the city after 12 years - in a former opticians building.

Parliament Street will be the new home of the Make It York's Visitor Information Centre, with the destination management organisation occupying the accompanying office space where an opticians used to operate from.

Located in a higher footfall area, the move aims to encourage more visitors and residents to utilise the Visitor Information Centre, which has assisted over 150,000 people this year so far.

Following its successful launch earlier this year, the Visit York Information pod at York Station will remain open and will extend its operating hours from November.

Sarah Loftus, managing director at Make It York, said: “This is an exciting new chapter for Make It York and our Visitor Information Centre. Our new home in Parliament Street is in a higher footfall area of the city centre, which we hope will encourage more visitors and residents to make the most of our brilliant and knowledgeable Visitor Information Centre advisors.

"The move this autumn will bring us closer to Shambles Market and our Silver Street office, plus we’ll be on the doorstep of our world-class events such as St Nicholas Fair and YorkLife Festival.”

The Visitor Information Centre and Make It York offices will run business as usual at 1 Museum Street until the move later this autumn.