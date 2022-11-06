DRIVERS are being reminded of the closure of a busy road through a York suburb.

City of York Council says that Burton Stone Lane in Clifton will be closed between Surtees Street and Field View from 8am on Monday (November 7) to 5pm the following Wednesday (November 16).

The council say an alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period when gas mains replacement works are being carried out.

It follows a previous recent closure on the same road between Clifton (the A19) and Burton Croft.

 