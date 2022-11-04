A HOSPICE has launched a new Christmas appeal this year - encouraging supporters to get on their running shoes and join in.

Saint Catherine's Hospice has announced the new 'Festive 5K' event. The course is a double circuit round the lake at North Yorkshire Water Park. The route is accessible to all and dogs are welcome on a lead. People are welcome to don their finest festive fancy dress or Christmas jumper and run, jog or walk the route for the hospice.

The event will coincide with a bumper Christmas market at the water park, with lots of stalls, food and drink on offer on the day.

Tracy Calcraft, fundraising and marketing director at the hospice, said: “As the festive season approaches, we are inviting everyone to join us to have fun and help raise essential funds so we can continue to care for our patients and families 24/7, 365 days a year including Christmas Day.

“Our festive themes this year are ‘shop, celebrate and gather’, so there is something for everyone who would like to get involved and help us to help others.”

Participants are asked to register in advance at www.saintcatherines.org.uk/event/festive-5k and there is an option to make a donation or raise money in sponsorship.