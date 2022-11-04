DRIVERS are set for further delays as work continues at a busy York road junction.

City of York Council says that road works in Barbican Road between its junctions with Kent Street and Lawrence Street and also on Paragon Street between its junctions with Barbican Road and Fawcett Street will close the road for resurfacing work between 8pm on Monday (November 7) and 5am Friday (November 11) overnight each night.

A council spokesman said: "It is envisaged that the roads will only be closed between 8pm and 5am each night.

"An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period."

It's a continuation of work that's been ongoing in Barbican Road and Paragon Street over the last two months.

The changes will see outdated traffic signals replaced with new ones, new pedestrian and cycling crossings created, kerb lines realigned to give more space for cyclists and pedestrians, creating a more compact junction. Nearby footways and the road junction will be resurfaced.

The council says the equipment at the junction will be cheaper to run and more reliable. The instillation will be carried out by its in-house contractor, with the specialist traffic signals contractor Dynniq undertaking the traffic signals works.

To help minimise disruption and complete the works as soon as possible, the works will typically be done daily between 9am and 4pm.

In order to safely install the duct crossings over the carriageway, some evening works may be required, but the council says it will give advance notice.