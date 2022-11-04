AN investigation is underway in York after police seized a Ford Transit van following a public appeal.

North Yorkshire Police said yesterday (November 3) they were trying to trace the driver of a van seen 'in suspicious circumstances' in the Foxwood area of the city.

A police spokesman said: "At about 8am on Tuesday (November 1), a vehicle described as a large grey van followed two girls into Acomb, beeping at them.

"It was seen on Corlett Court, on Beagle Ridge Drive, at the snicket coming of Tedder Road leading to Tithe Close, and then on Cornlands Road."

Today, officers from the York Outer Neighbourhood Policing Team say they have seized a large van for driving offences and an investigation is now underway.

A police spokesman said: "We would like to reassure the local community that we believe there is no risk to members of the public.

"Thank you to everybody that shared the appeal."