The 'profound historical significance' of the Sword and Mace ceremony has been revealed by a York expert.

King Charles III and Camilla will enter York through Micklegate Bar on Wednesday, November 9, and be greeted by the York Civic Party and Lord Mayor, Councillor David Carr.

Here, the King will approach the Sword and Mace bearers and touch the sword, in a ceremony based on historical tradition.

Micklegate Bar is where Monarchs traditionally enter into York – with the exception of Henry VIII, who came in via Walmgate.

Richard Pollitt, Mansion House manager and curator, told The Press: "The Sword and Mace ceremony which will be carried out on Wednesday is based on historical occasions where the sword and mace bearer along with the Lord Mayor and councillors would meet the monarch at Micklegate bar.

“The Sword, Mace and keys to the city would be presented to the monarch as an act of submission to their authority.

“The monarch would either present these back to the Lord Mayor or keep them until they left the city.”

The sword and mace that will be used on Wednesday are on display at the Mansion House, in St Helen's Square.

He added: "It is difficult to fully appreciate the symbolic significance of the sword and mace had in the previous centuries.

"The sword and mace embodied the pride, jurisdiction and ancient rights of the city, Lord Mayor and commonalty, and being the bearer of either was a great honour as it was an elected position.

"These are real working living objects of profound historical and cultural significance."