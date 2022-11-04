A RUGBY club has staged a major fireworks display in York - as organisers prepare for spectacular Bonfire Night bonfires and displays across the region tomorrow evening.

Acorn Rugby Club in Thanet Road held its Big Bang fireworks and funfair last night.

Organisers took to social media afterwards to give a 'huge thank you' to all the volunteers who worked hard behind the scenes to make the event possible, adding: "We couldn’t do it without you.

"We hope everyone had a brilliant night watching the fireworks and at the fair."

On Bonfire Night, one of the biggest and most spectacular fires and firework displays takes place at Rawcliffe Country Park off Shipton Road, organised by North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service.

Tomorrow's event, which includes live music, funfair rides, a bar, and hot and cold food, is expected to be attended by a capacity crowd of 4,000. Parking is available at the nearby Park & Ride car park.

The gates open at 5pm, with the bonfire lit at 7pm followed by a 20-minute fireworks display at 7.30pm.

All proceeds will go to the Fire Fighters Charity - last year's event raised a record £56,000 for the cause.

Another big York display, promising a 'huge bonfire and loads of fireworks,' is being organised at the Poppleton Centre.

The gates will open at 5pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6.15pm and the fireworks at 7pm.

Organisers are appealing for spectators to use public transport or walk to the event, with free parking available at Poppleton Community Football Pavilion, Millfield Lane, and at Poppleton Bar Park & Ride, Northfield Lane - both just a 20 minute walk from the event.

A free Shuttle Bus will also operate from 5.30pm from Poppleton Bar Park & Ride for families with young children and those with limited mobility."

Other Bonfire Night events in the area include:

*A 'unique and atmospheric evening' at the Boatyard in Bishopthorpe, including live music, sparklers, marshmallow toasting, fire pits, mulled cider and an indian Banquet.

*The Stamford Bridge Community Bonfire and Fireworks at Primrose Hill, Buttercrambe Road, behind the nursery. Gates open at 5.30pm, the fireworks are at 7pm. Tickets cost £6, to include a hot dog, drink and bonfire toffee, with all proceeds going to Stamford Bridge Scout Group.

*Crayke Bonfire and Fireworks at Crayke Sports Club and Village Hall, near Easingwold. The gates open at 6 pm, the fire will be lit at 6.40pm, the fireworks at 7 pm, and there is hot food and a bar. Entry for over 16s is £4, under 16s £3.

*The Selby Community Bonfire and Fireworks Event on Scott Road Community Field - a free event for all the family provided by Selby Town Council, although donations gratefully received on the gate. The gates open at 6pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm by the Mayor of Selby, Cllr Wendy Nichols, with two firework displays at 7pm and 7.45pm.