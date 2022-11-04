From the sixteenth of July for 3 weeks an archaeological dig took place in High-Hunsley, east Yorkshire. This event was managed by ethos heritage.

The field that has been excavated was marked as a medieval village on the 1854 ordinate survey map. There are also certain elements of a medieval village on the ground surface for example, the hallway that runs through the middle with house platforms on either side. however, there are also uncommon elements, they have a dip on either side of the house platforms that’s almost enclosed by a boundary of chalk. Another is that the hallway looks as it has moved up to meet the crossroads which are still their today. The pottery they were finding was allot of jug handles, allot of fine-where’s and the house had a tiled roof and floor.

Emma Samuel stated, “at the start we thought it was probably just goanna be, you know, just a bog stand is not the greatest term but, you know, a sort of people almost scratching a living from the environment or maybe because we know it was linked to Durham cathedral as well so maybe tenants of Durham cathedral were doing a little bit of farming”.

“High-Hunsley was basically the muster point in the east riding for the pilgrimage of the graces”, “Quite a significant event in Tudor history”

After Hull gave up to the pilgrimage two aldermen of Hull came to High-Hunsley to discuss what would happen next, Samuel says, “there was something going on there and the fact that it then basically disappeared, so that is very odd.”

High-Hunsley falls under the parish of rollie. a hundred years after the pilgrimage the vicar at rollie had a fall out with the church and took a load of his parishioners to America as puritans and took the first printing press over to Harvard.

Along the rich, interesting discoveries and history, archaeology is not an easy job. Getting funding and participants for commercial archaeology is challenging and requires a lot of time management and patience. To be an archaeologist you need a degree and for a graduate job pay isn’t good. Samuel states, “the particular type of community dig we want to run, we really want to open up archaeology to a wider variety of people because there is an element of, its almost a preserve of the middle classes because the way archaeology is set up at the moment you have to be able to afford it”

Two of the volunteers at the dig, Alex Donaghy and Leon Cowell, shared their experiences at High-Hunsley.

“I thought it was very informative. They gave me allot of responsibility witch I quite liked and I learnt allot from it. I also think it was good to meet other people, different kind of people who are interested in archaeology it wasn’t just you know the people I was thinking is the older generation doing archaeology, so these community projects are actually quite a nice mix” – Donaghy

“It was a really good experience not just for like me as a student who wants to get more experience but it was really grate meeting people” – Cowell

Donaghy and Cowell also study archaeology as an A level,

“I knew I wanted to go to university, and I knew I wanted to get a career in archaeology, so I suppose my motive was to try and better myself to get a career and give myself a better chance at getting a job in archaeology” – Donaghy

“I’ve always, I’ve always liked it as a subject. I’ve always grown-up liking history.” “You grow up on things like time team and Indiana Jones” – Cowell

Ethos heritages are setting up a high Hunsley committee to direct where they’d like this to go and are planning on reopening the dig next year.