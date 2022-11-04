A CHILDREN'S author from York is holding a Christmas event to launch her new storybook.

Author Karen Langtree released her latest storybook, ‘Santa’s Dreams’, in September 2022, illustrated by Holly Bushnell.

On Saturday, December 10, she is hosting three launch events for the book in collaboration with York Explore libraries.

Children will receive a free signed copy of the book, take part in a drawing workshop with Holly, be read to by Karen, sing songs, and Father Christmas will make an appearance.

The events will take place at Tang Hall library, at 10.30, Acomb library at 1pm, and York Explore library and archive at 3pm, each session lasting an hour.

Tickets are available now on Eventbrite, costing £2 per child and accompanying adults go free.

Karen previously told The Press: "I love inspiring creativity in children, creativity brings joy to the world and I’d like to encourage children to continue that, it brings fun and laughs and helps them to learn.”

The story begins the day after Christmas and Santa is tired after delivering all the presents and falls asleep.

He dreams of being a pirate, an astronaut, a cowboy, a deep sea diver, and of going to a tropical island with Mrs Claus, staying recognisable in each scene with his big white beard and dressed in red.

The story then ends with Santa waking up and preparing the presents again for next Christmas, to reassure children that Santa will always be Santa.