YORK Futsal were beaten 6-1 by Manchester Futsal away from home in what was Manchester’s first win of the season.

Despite scoring first through Matthew Barber, York were undone by goals from Jeff Abduofour, Jake Barnes, who notched a brace, Jordan Edge, Danny Stapleton and Uriel Araujo.

The Vikings started the game brightly, enjoying spells of possession and capitalising by taking an initial lead.

Jed Devine played a perfectly-weighted cross-court pass to Barber who, first-time, thrashed an effort beyond Manchester’s goalkeeper Myles Chadwick.

The hosts, however, found their way back into the game swiftly. York conceded possession by the half-way line and a long-range effort from Abudofour levelled the match.

Individual errors proved costly for the Vikings, who consistently faced conceding a goal when such an incident occurred.

Profiting from a ball into the box, Barnes pounced to give Manchester the lead. He soon doubled his tally and gave Manchester their third goal after Araujo played him through to score.

The home side led by four at the half-time break after Jordan Edge added to their advantage.

In the second half, York utilised a fly-keeper to address their deficit, looking to attack and earn at least a point.

The Vikings, however, could not find the finishing touch that they needed, allowing Manchester to play the game out.

Manchester went on to score two further goals, through Stapleton and Araujo, to ensure an emphatic win, their first of the term.

Next up for the Vikings is a clash with Loughborough away from home on Sunday.