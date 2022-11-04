A DRIVER has been seriously injured after his car crashed into a tree on an East Yorkshire road.
Humberside Police said a blue Vauxhall Zafira crashed while it was travelling south along the A165 Scarborough Road towards Bridlington at around 9.55pm on Wednesday.
A spokesperson said the car was believed to have left the road and been in collision with a tree near to the junction with Grindale Lane.
"The driver was taken to hospital for treatment on serious injuries and remains in a serious condition," they said.
"Anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw the vehicle prior to the collision, is asked to contact us on 101, quoting log 508 of 2 November."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here