THESE York students said "Bonjour” to new opportunities abroad.

A-level French students from Huntington School have visited York’s twin town of Dijon, in France.

The brand-new exchange was set up in order for students to immerse themselves in the language, staying with host families and spending time in lessons at a partner school, Lycée le Castel.

The school already has a long-running exchange with York’s other twin town, Münster in Germany, so this is an exciting new development.

French teacher, Sarah Sketchley, said: “It was a joy to see the students so excited to meet their exchange partners when we arrived, having got to know each other online beforehand. I could see their language skills and confidence increasing every day, making it an incredibly rewarding experience.”

Next year sees the 70th anniversary of York’s town-twinning link with Dijon, and the students from Lycée le Castel are looking forward to celebrating the occasion on their return visit in March.

Matt Smith, Huntington head teacher, said: “Within York’s state education sector, Huntington School is exceptional in continuing to offer French, German and Spanish at A-level, with students regularly going on to top universities to study Modern Languages. I’m delighted that our staff are dedicated to offering this kind of opportunity to our students.”