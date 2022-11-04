AUTUMN has to be one of the loveliest seasons of the year.

Golden sunshine, colourful leaves, and nature getting ready to wind down for the year all combine to make it an irresistable time for keen photographers.

We have had a glorious autumn this year - and York has looked at its best.

These photos really capture the essence of the season with its wonderful colours.

Cobweb among the autumn leaves by Fran Milner (Image: Camera Club)

They have been taken by members of our Press Camera Club as part of our monthly themed competition.

Members were asked to take photos of autumn - and they really rose to the occasion.

We have picked seven of our favourites images which really capture this lovely autumn - six runners-up and one winner.

The runners-up are: Annie Greenhouse, Sally Johnston, Nigel Blackman, Sue Gabbatiss, Fran Milner, and Kieran Delaney.

Autumn by Annie Greenhouse (Image: Camera Club)

The winner is Kevin Atmore for his characterful shot of a squirrel among the golden leaves - you don't get more autumnal than that!

Well done to Kevin, who wins our monthly cash prize of £50.

The competition theme for November will be: #WhyILoveYork - good luck with that!

We would love to see more readers join our Camera Club - you don't need a fancy camera - the one on your phone will do!

To join the free club, simply search for 'The Press Camera Club' on Facebook

We’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.

More than 2,000 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented amateur photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

