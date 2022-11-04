ANFIELD hero Crysencio Summerville has a chance to make a bigger impact at Leeds United with news that Luis Sinisterra is likely to be out of action until after the World Cup break.

Colombian international Sinisterra sustained a foot injury in the 3-2 defeat against Fulham last month and it has proved worse than United originally thought.

Leeds coach Jesse Marsch said: “It’s a rare injury that controls the movement of the metatarsals and when that is ruptured, it can be a long recovery. We don’t believe it’s ruptured. We believe it’s partially torn.”

Summerville came on for Sinisterra against Fulham, netted his first Premier League goal, and followed that up with a dramatic late winner at Liverpool last Saturday to lift the Whites out of the relegation zone.

Marsch said: “I think it's an opportunity for him (Summerville) to use the moment to strengthen his position within the group. That’s what I’ve said to him.

“I said in front of the group, I said, I’m watching him. I told him in front of the group that I’m watching him now and I'm going to stay on top of him even more.

"We have to make sure that there’s no slipping back and that we’re only going forward from here. He’s had a really good training week.”

Marsch revealed that Summerville had struck up a friendship with summer signing Willy Gnonto, who came on for his debut at Anfield and played a key role in the build-up to his pal’s winner.

“Willy I think is in the same vein, except that his professionalism and work ethic and clarity for what this world is is incredibly good. He's very mature for an 18-year-old,” said Marsch.

Summerville did not play in United Under-21s Papa John’s Trophy game at Crewe on Monday night so seems certain to start against Bournemouth.

Italian international Gnonto featured for an hour as a strong Leeds side were held 0-0 and lost the resulting penalty shootout to be eliminated from the competition.

After the Anfield heroics anything less than victory against Bournemouth will be a damp squib.

Marsch knows that points taken off teams in and around his own are what counts in the lower reaches of the table.

“I’m still thinking about the fact that we should be further up the table. We should be further along in our process, but we’re not.”

Victory against the Cherries, who have lost their last three games to Tottenham, West Ham and Southampton, would see Leeds leapfrog the south coast team.

Gary O’Neill took over as caretaker manager at Bournemouth at the end of August after the dismissal of Scott Parker and, like Marsch, believes his side should have more points in the bank.

Included in the Bournemouth squad will be York-born midfielder Lewis Cook, a former Leeds player.

The former Tadcaster Grammar School has made 155 appearances for the Cherries since moving from Elland Road in July 2016, winning an England cap two years later.