Plans have been approved for a new build-to-rent community on the former Heworth gasworks site in York, that developers says will revolutionise rental living and lifestyle in the city.

Moda Living has been successful with a Reserved Matters planning application that was agreed by the planning committee of City of York Council last night (Thur).

It follows the granting of outline approval for the whole site in 2020.

The plans include 392 new homes in a mix of studio, one- two- and three-bed homes, along with extensive state-of-the-art amenity spaces including private dining rooms, 24/7 gym and fitness centre, a cinema room and a 24-hour concierge, to create a health and wellbeing-focused community and address the shortage of quality homes for rent in York.

With a community green at its heart, the neighbourhood will also deliver new landscaped green space open to the public.

Moda Living says it is a pioneer in the growing rental living industry.

Its pipeline of next generation rental homes consists of 20,000 new homes worth a combined £6.5bn – the largest in the UK’s rental living sector.

The development in York is part of its £2.5bn prime multi-family build-to-rent portfolio with investment partner Apache Capital.

The neighbourhood promises to have a focus on sustainability, health and wellbeing and using cutting edge technology to create a community.

In addition to a 24h gym and fitness centre equipped with market leading fitness equipment, residents will have access to a host of wellness focused products and services to support their healthy lifestyles.

All residents are given free access to leading home fitness app FIIT so they can work out anywhere, any time.

Moda’s wellness programme offers a range of expert coaching sessions on topics ranging from fitness and nutrition to healthy sleep and financial wellbeing.

Additionally, a partnership with mental health expert MYNDUP gives residents subsidised access to services including counselling, meditation, and life coaching.

A bespoke regular programme of events, designed and run by Moda’s in house operations team, will complement the services and facilities and help to build a community of people living their happiest, healthiest lives.

Moda says its commitment to health and wellbeing across its portfolio means it has the most top-level certifications from the leading global healthy building accreditation body, Fitwel, in the world.

Heworth Green will target this certification by prioritising health and wellbeing in all elements of its design and operation.

Smart technology in every home will generate real time wellness scores based on a series of factors including temperature, air quality and light levels. This ensures living conditions are always optimum for people living in the homes and amenity spaces.

Residents have access to this data and more using the bespoke MyModa app, which also allows residents to book onto neighbourhoods’ programme of events, form community groups, make use of exclusive brand partnerships and report any maintenance issues to the 24-hour concierge.

The app also allows residents to track their energy consumption and offers tips and tricks on small behaviour changes to keep costs to a minimum. The level of customer service, amenities, and secure tenure of up to three years for residents sets it apart from traditional rented accommodation.

The technology also provides live insights on carbon consumption, enabling Moda and its residents to monitor sustainable performance of the buildings. Residents will also be able to see real-time anonymous data on their sustainability ranking in the neighbourhoods, generating opportunities for gamifying sustainable behaviours.

Moda says it also has a focus on supporting residents and their wellbeing through the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Renting with Moda comes with no deposits or hidden costs and by buying 100% renewable electricity in bulk, the operator is also able to pass savings onto residents which means utility bills at its neighbourhoods are typically cheaper than for comparable homes across the UK.

As a long-term operator of its developments, Moda says it is also committed to integrating with the local community. From hiring local employees and apprentices wherever possible to working in partnership with local independent businesses, Moda is dedicated to boosting employment, education and economy in its surrounding areas and wider city regions.

Moda Living Managing Director Tony Brooks said: “As a Yorkshire-based family business, we are very excited to have been given the go ahead to bring this new generation of rental living to York.

“Our ethos is to put the needs of residents at the heart of everything we do, and so we offer deposit-free living, encourage wellness in both physical and mental health and run a regular programme of events for residents, designed around their interests and demands, to build a community they love being a part of.

"The private rental sector continues to prove its resilience, and the demand for new homes combined with quality of product means we are confident that Heworth Green will prove a valuable addition to the city of York and its communities.”

Works are expected to start early next year, adding to the £1.5bn of Moda Living projects on site across the UK.

The 10-acre former Heworth gasworks site will be remediated early in the New Year and, as well as the new Moda Living community, also includes a masterplan with 215 other homes by North Star and Heworth Green developments, a new neighbourhood park and extensive landscaping throughout the development.

Award winning Leeds-based architect, Fuse Studios, has designed the four- to six- storey buildings on this part of the site. The neighbourhood is part of Moda Living’s build-to-rent portfolio with investment partner Apache Capital Partners.

CEO of Apache Capital John Dunkerley said: “This is an important next step in the growth of our prime multi-family portfolio, with a model focussed on premium quality and service, and high amenity provision in core regional economies. Our operational schemes have illustrated the resilience of the class A multi-family model in a sector already attracting heightened interest from income-seeking investors, and Apache Capital and Moda have set the standard within it.”