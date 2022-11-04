CROWDS lining York's streets for the visit of the King next week should stay dry, according to the latest weather forecast.

BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup says York will have a cloudy but dry day next Wednesday.

However, the Met Office says there will also be sunshine.

It should be reasonably mild for the time of year, with temperatures peaking at 13C in the afternoon.

There will, however, be a fresh south-westerly breeze which will make it feel a little cooler, so it will still be worh wrapping up well.

The King and The Queen Consort's visit will begin with a ceremony at Micklegate Bar, where the Monarch traditionally enters the city.

The royal couple will be greeted by York Civic Party and Lord Mayor, Councillor David Carr.

In a ceremony dating back centuries the Lord Mayor will invite the King to approach the Sword and Mace Bearers at the gate where he will touch the sword.

The Lord Mayor will then escort the royals into York through the gateway.

Their Majesties will then arrive at York Minster for a short prayer service, heralded by the Minster bells, and welcomed by the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, the Acting Dean of York, Canon Michael Smith and members of the Chapter of York.

The King will then unveil a statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II, where children will present posies to him.

The statue, which honours the service of the late Queen, will be blessed by the Archbishop of York.

At a new exhibition about the creation of the statue, the King will meet York Minster stonemason Richard Bossons, who designed and carved the statue, and his assistant Rita Dawe.

The King will then meet children and young people from the Minster community and talk to staff and volunteers.