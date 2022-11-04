Earlier this week it was announced by the Royal Family, that King Charles III will be taking a two-day visit to several places in Yorkshire.

With His Majesty set to visit York on November 9 after visiting Bradford on November 8.

As the city awaits in anticipation for the King to make his visit, there have been a lot of questions as to what to expect and whether local amenities will stay open.

Seeing many ask if shops and supermarkets will still be open as the head of state meets locals from the city.

Will shops be open during King Charles III visit to York?

Looking at other recent royal visits made by the King and the Queen Consort it seems that shops will remain open during the visit.

The King's recent visit to the city of Dunfermline showed that shops and businesses in the centre remained open.

However, as the main event of the visit takes place at the Minster, some local shops could be closed.

But it's best to keep an eye on the shop's social media to double-check if you planning on doing some shopping.