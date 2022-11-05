A PICTURE-postcard pub nestling in the North York Moors is looking for new landlords to run the business.

The charming The White Horse Inn in Ampleforth is available on a free of tie leasehold agreement with an asking price of £55,000.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has been instructed to market the pub, located in the main road through the historic village of Ampleforth, which borders the North York Moors National Park.

The property features a traditional, stone-walled bar which can seat up to 35 customers and a main dining room which seats up to 16. There is also a smaller dining area which seats ten as well as a newly created outdoor bar and terrace for 25 guests.

New outside bar area at White Horse Inn

In addition, the inn features three, newly decorated, double ensuite rooms on the first floor, as well as a comfortable resident’s lounge.

A spokesperson for Christie & Co said: "The White Horse Inn provides an excellent opportunity for a potential owner-operator to take on the business. The business is well supported by the local community, but also benefits from tourist trade, particularly in the summer months."

The current owners, John and Dawn Grady, have heavily invested in the pub recently, creating a newly installed outdoor bar and a refurbished terrace with seating for up to 25 customers. They now wish to sell as they plan to relocate.

John said: “The White Horse is a charming country pub with lots of potential. We feel privileged to have taken on such a local landmark and were very warmly welcomed by the villagers as soon as we took over.

"It's fair to say the community holds an enormous affinity to the pub. They continually talk fondly of great times had in the venue and all want it to continue as a hub of the village. Dawn and I are sad we are unable to develop the business as planned due to unforeseen circumstances but would confidently expect the pub and B&B to go from strength to strength in the right hands.”

One of the guest rooms at the White Horse Inn

David Cash, hospitality director who is handling the sale, added: “The White Horse is your quintessential, North Yorkshire country pub. It has a cosy bar area, with a welcoming restaurant, dining room, and well-appointed, comfortable ensuite bedrooms.

"The five-star rating on TripAdvisor and the excellent customer reviews are a testament to the way John and Dawn run the business, but also to the pub itself and its location. The business is best suited to an owner-operator, and this is where we expect most interest to come from.”

The White Horse Inn is available on a ten-year free of tie leasehold basis, on fully repairing and insuring terms, which commenced on July 20, 2021. The landlord is a local individual. The passing rent is £29,067 per annum, payable monthly in advance.

The English Heritage site, Byland Abbey, is less than three miles west of the pub.