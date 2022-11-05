YORK as a wedding backdrop is hard to beat, especially on a sunny, autumn day.
These were the perfect conditions for the October wedding of Rachael Goodfellow and Aaron Spiers.
The couple, who met at the University of York, tied the knot last month at York Register Office, but then made the most of the city's incredible setting for their wedding photo shoot with local photographer Kieran Delaney. Thanks to Rachael and Aaron for sharing their beautiful wedding photo album with us.
Read more: York wedding: Laura & John Andrews marry at York Racecourse
If you have tied the knot recently and would like your photos and story to appear in The Press for free then please send everything to us via this easy-to-use online form: www.thepress.co.uk/weddings
Our wedding
Have you recently tied the knot ? Well, we want to help you share your good news with York Press readers. Please tell us about your wedding and send us your favourite photos too. You can send us photos of yourselves, your rings, the cake, flowers, guests and anything else that helps tell the story of your big day. Congratulations!
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here