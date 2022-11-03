KING CHARLES will make his first visit to York as monarch on Wednesday to unveil a statue of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, at York Minister.

He was last in our city nine years ago - but has made many trips to York and its surrounding areas over the years.

We have dipped into our archive to find photos and stories about the former Prince of Wales' visits to York over the years - from attending a Royal wedding at the Minster at the age of 12, to enjoying a day at the races during Royal Ascot in 2005, and to meeting victims of the devastating November floods of 2000.

The King, who studied archaeology at the University of Cambridge, has strong links too with the Jorvik Viking Centre. He attended the Coppergate dig (which led to the discovery of York's Viking past and laid the way for the Jorvik centre), helping with its fundraising effort. He later officially opened Jorvik in 1984.

Many readers will remember his visit to York in 1981 shortly after his marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales. The couple were greeted by thousands of wellwishers.

Prince Charles with Princess Diana in York in 1981

Here are some of the highlights of King Charles's visits to York over the years...

1961 - Aged just 12 years old, Prince Charles attends the wedding of Duke and Duchess of Kent, at York Minster, on June 8, 1961. Our photograph from the time shows Charles sitting between his grandmother, the Queen Mother, and his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, who is next to Queen Elizabeth.

1970s - 80s Prince Charles becomes a key supporter of the project behind our Jorvik Viking Centre. As an archaeology graduate, he was thought to be the perfect candidate to spearhead a fundraising campaign to pay for the Coppergate dig in York which led to the discovery of York's Viking past. Prince Charles not only visited the dig, but also officially opened the Jorvik attraction in 1984.

1981 - Newly wed to Princess Diana, Prince Charles brings his wife to York on their first official engagement as a married couple in November - just one week after the announcement of her pregnancy. They travelled in an open-top vehicle, dubbed the "Prince mobile". During their visit, they went to York Rugby ground where 7,000 school children were there to greet them. They also visited the National Railway Museum and took a ride on a replica of Stephenson's Rocket.

1982 - Charles visits Bootham School in York

1984 - Prince Charles opens Jorvik Viking Centre. He also attends a lunch at Merchant Adventurers' Hall and thanks catering staff afterwards.

1999 - The Prince of Wales is photographed out hunting with Lady Halifax at the Middleton Hunt where he was joined by Camilla Parker Bowles on the Garrowby Estate of Lord Halifax in February. In April, he visits Castle Howard, and in July he attends the Great Yorkshire Show at Harrogate.

2000 - Prince Charles visits York to meet residents and rescuers affected by the great floods which deluged the city and surrounding areas. He called in at Rawcliffe Bar Visitors Centre to meet local dignitaries and emergency services, then on to Shipton Road to meet residents whose homes were flooded, and then to North Street to see the sandbagging operation. His next port of call was Naburn, which was cut off for six days by road during the worst of the floods. He later made a "substantial" donation to the Archbishop of York's fund for flood victims.

Prince Charles meets floods victims in York in November 2000

2001 - Prince Charles returns to York for a memorial service at York Minster following the Great Heck train crash near Selby. He met wellwishers during a short walkabout after the service.

2002 - On October 24, the Prince visited Ripon and Selby. He was made a Freeman of Ripon at a special ceremony at Ripon Cathedral. He later visited Selby's 11th century abbey to meet architects and workers involved in its conservation project and saw the Abbey's new visitor trail.

2003 - Harrogate called this time as the Prince visits Bettys tea rooms on February 14, Valentine's Day.

2004 - On a visit to York, Prince Charles joked with pupils from Scarcroft Primary School, who greeted him on his arrival at York Station today. He later tried his hand at stonemasonry during a visit to officially open the Stonemasonry Centre of Vocational Excellence (CoVE) at York College.

2005 - Prince Charles was in the city along with the extended Royal family during Royal Ascot at York. He was accompanied by his new wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall - and it was the first time they had been seen together in York since their wedding in the April of 2005. It was believed they stayed at Bishopthorpe Palace during this visit.

2006 - Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visit the Great Yorkshire Show.

2007 - The Prince visits the Rotunda Museum, in Scarborough, which was under going a multi-million restoration.

2008 - Prince Charles visits several locations in Ryedale and calls in on Harrogate to the newly-refurbished Royal Hall. He was visiting North Yorkshire with farmers and business leaders as part of his Business In The Community programme. The Prince was patron of the Royal Hall Restoration Trust, which was set up to raise funds for the work. The Grade II listed building underwent a £10.7 million restoration.

2009 - In July, Charles and Camilla return to York for the official naming of the Tornado steam locomotive class A1 Peppercorn at York Railway Station. Rail enthusiasts and royalists lined the platforms of York Railway Station as Britain’s first steam locomotive for almost 50 years was officially named by the Prince. An RAF band and fly-past added to the occasion, but hundreds of onlookers who had massed on platform 10 to watch the events had their excitement spoiled at the last minute, when a Virgin Crosscountry train pulled in and blocked their view.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visit York in 2009

2010 - The Prince of Wales joins servicemen from the 4th Mechanized Brigade to attend a Service of Memorial and Thanksgiving at York Minster. The Prince laid a wreath on behalf of the nation as the 4th Mechanized Brigade remembered 72 service personnel who died on recent deployments to Afghanistan. Around 600 military personnel, dignitaries and many relatives of those who died packed York Minster. Charles was joined at the service by Defence Secretary Liam Fox, Chief of the General Staff General Sir Peter Wall, and military representatives of other nations serving alongside the British in Afghanistan. As the names of 72 soldiers, Marines and other personnel were read out, the Minster's bell tolled.

2013 - Charles' last visit to York. The Prince visited the National Railway Museum and went on to see the work done to the Undercroft of York Minster and the Minster Stoneyard where he met its apprentices and specialist crafts people. Crowds were excited as news broke that day that Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, was in hospital and the birth of her first child - the Prince's first grandchild was imminent. The following day, Charles and Camilla visited Bugthorpe just 13 miles east from York in the Yorkshire Wolds, where crowds offered congratulations on the safe arrival of baby George.

2021 - Thousands of spectators got to see the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at the Great Yorkshire Show. The Royal couple dropped in at the event July 15 - the penultimate day of the four-day festival - at the Harrogate Showground.

If you have met Prince Charles during a York visit, please share your story and photos with us via the Send Now button below...