KING Charles has visited York many times over the years - but some locations have benefitted from more than their fair share of royal visits.

From attending a family wedding at York Minster at the age of 12 to visiting the National Railway Museum during his last visit in 2013, ahead of his visit to the city on Wednesday, we've put a list together of five York locations with which he has a close connection.

1. Jorvik centre

Prince Charles at the Coppergate dig in York (Image: Newsquest)

Did you know that Charles visited the original Coppergate dig? The former Prince of Wales not only visited the dig which led to the discovery of York's Viking past, but led the fundraising drive for the vital work. Having studied archaeology at Cambridge, he was thought to be the perfect candidate to spearhead the fundraising campaign to pay for the Coppergate dig in York. Prince Charles not only visited the dig, but also officially opened the Jorvik attraction in 1984. Our archive has great photos of Charles at the dig site and also one of him riding in one of the original carriages at the Jorvik centre.

2. National Railway Museum

The King has visited the NRM on several occasions, including during his last trip to York in 2013. A very memorable visit to the museum was in 1981, when he came to the city with his new bride, Diana, Princess of Wales. At the museum, the Prince took a ride on a replica of Stephenson's Rocket

3. York Minster

Wedding of Duke and Duchess of Kent, York Minster, 8 June 1961. From left: Queen Mother, Prince Charles, Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen (Image: Newsquest)

The King will visit the Minster during his visit on Wednesday. He attended York Minster as a 12-year-old schoolboy alongside his mother, father and grandmother, the Queen Mother, in 1961 for a family wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Kent. The King was also at York Minster in 2010 where he joined servicemen from the 4th Mechanized Brigade to attend for a Service of Memorial and Thanksgiving. He laid a wreath on behalf of the nation as the 4th Mechanized Brigade remembered 72 service personnel who died on recent deployments to Afghanistan.

4. York races

The royal family decamped to York in the summer of 2005 when Royal Ascot took place at Knavesmire. Charles and Camilla attended - and were reported to have been staying at Bishopthorpe Palace. It was the first time the pair had appeared in York together as a married couple having tied the knot that spring.

5. Blacksmith's Arms, Naburn

The Prince of Wales called in here during his visit to York following the devastating floods of 2000. He was photographed enjoying a whisky while talking to residents about their experience.

