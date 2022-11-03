POLICE described overseeing the security of William and Kate's royal visit to Scarborough as a 'privilege'.

Today, (Thursday, November 3) The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, visited The Street and The Rainbow Centre in the town to pledge £345,000 of funding to support young people's mental health services.

They saw first hand how community organisations are rallying to help those struggling with the rising cost of living.

This royal visit comes a week ahead of King Charles' and Camilla Queen Consort's royal visit to York on Wednesday, November 9.

Superintendent Fiona Willey, North Yorkshire Police’s silver commander for the royal visit, described their role as a 'privilege'.

She said: "This has been a very special occasion for Scarborough, not least for the many people involved in local mental health, wellbeing and community services who have received this vital funding.

"It is a privilege for North Yorshire Police to play our part and we are delighted that The Prince and Princess of Wales enjoyed their very worthwhile visit to Scarborough.

“I thank my colleagues and our partner agencies for the outstanding effort to ensure safety and security throughout the royal visit.”

No issues or incidents have been reported to police.