York Central MP Rachael Maskell has called for a support scheme for householders to care for refugees.

The Labour MP’s move follows problems at the Manston refugee centre and the government telling City of York Council, the Home Office would be paying for hotel and serviced apartments to house refugee families in York city centre.

Ms Maskell told the House on Monday: “The conditions at Manston are clearly unsafe and inhumane. We know of the suffering that people have experienced there after 12 years under the Government’s shameful watch.

“However, we also understand that there is a lack of accommodation across the country.

“Why will the Home Secretary not open up a “homes for refugees” scheme so that people can be supported properly in our own communities?

Suella Braverman replied: “While the issue at Manston is indisputably concerning, I do not want us to create alarm unnecessarily. I therefore gently urge the Honourable Member not to use inflammatory language.

“We are aware, for example, of a very small number of cases of diphtheria reported at Manston, but it has very good medical facilities and all protocols have been followed. People are being fed, clothed and sheltered.

“There are very high numbers—unprecedented numbers—at Manston and we are working at pace to alleviate that pressure and to get people out.”