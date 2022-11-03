AFTER much soul searching and deliberation I have decided that at the next general election I am going to vote BBC.

After watching their very biased news programmes they have finally convinced me they have a specialist for every kind of criteria who know what causes all problems and are so gifted they can solve them so who needs politicians when such talent is employed by the BBC.

TJ Ryder,

Huntsmans Walk,

Acomb,

York

---

Me vote Labour? Never!

After the publication of my recent letter I received a letter in the post from one of your readers telling me to calm down as it was the Conservative government who brought in the triple lock for pensioners in 2010 so they definitely would not be getting rid of it.

The letter writer omitted to sign the letter but did say that Mr Sunak has not said a single word about scrapping it.

Well he has now so my fears may well be founded.

The letter writer also assumed I was a Labour supporter and I can tell them I am not and would never vote Labour as I am of an age that I have lived through numerous Labour governments and all they have done is spend all the money including the gold reserves!

Ann Cruickshank,

Lytham St Anne’s

Lancashire

---

Wheelchair idea is not new

IT has been suggested every councillor should spend time in a wheelchair to understand the difficulties and needs of disabled persons.

This is not a new idea. Years ago Labour Councillor Ken King voluntarily undertook this exercise to demonstrate the problems faced by wheelchair users.

Sadly, he is no longer a serving councillor and his pleas for improved access have not been embraced by the current regime at City of York Council.

Matthew Laverack,

Lord Mayors Walk,

York