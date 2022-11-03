SPECTATORS should be able to watch Bonfire Night fireworks displays in York and North Yorkshire without getting soaked.

Forecasters say it should be dry on Saturday evening after rain earlier in the day.

BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup says outbreaks of rain will moving in from the west during the day on Saturday, but these will clear away later in the afternoon.

It says Saturday evening will see broken cloud and temperatures falling to 9C and a southerly breeze, and the Met Office has a similar forecast.

Fireworks displays are being held across the region on November 5, with one of the biggest being at Rawcliffe, organised by North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service.