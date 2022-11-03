SPECTATORS should be able to watch Bonfire Night fireworks displays in York and North Yorkshire without getting soaked.
Forecasters say it should be dry on Saturday evening after rain earlier in the day.
BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup says outbreaks of rain will moving in from the west during the day on Saturday, but these will clear away later in the afternoon.
It says Saturday evening will see broken cloud and temperatures falling to 9C and a southerly breeze, and the Met Office has a similar forecast.
Fireworks displays are being held across the region on November 5, with one of the biggest being at Rawcliffe, organised by North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here