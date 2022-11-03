York Central MP Rachael Maskell has been praised for a booklet she has produced showing the support available to those in need.

It came in parliament on Thursday as she told the House 26 per cent of York Children are “living in poverty.”

The Labour MP said she launched a cost-of-living handbook explaining where people can get support at a summit in York this week on the cost of living, an issue she is campaigning on.

Ms Maskell said Chancellor Jeremy Hunt needs to help the very poorest and asked the Leader of the House, Penny Mourdant MP, to demand he “increase benefits in line with inflation and to ensure that our civil society has the support it needs to help our communities?”

Ms Mourdant replied: “I point to the Prime Minister’s record on this as Chancellor. He has been very clear that he wants to protect people as we face what will be a very difficult winter and beyond.”

She added: “There is a huge number of support schemes—we are doing a lot to support people—but they are quite complicated, so I congratulate the hon. Lady on bringing them all together in her booklet.”