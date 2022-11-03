A WOMEN missing from Durham has links to Scarborough, police have said.

Patricia Lunn, 58, was last seen on Saturday, October 29, near St Andrew’s Church, in Aycliffe Village.

She was due to go on a coach trip to Scarborough but did not board the coach.

Patricia has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with any information that could be used to trace her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.