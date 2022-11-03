A delegation of city partners and business leaders have come together to put York back on the world travel stage.

The groups celebrated the city’s attendance at World Travel Market London, which takes place this coming Monday to Wednesday.

They included Make It York, City of York Council, York BID, Hospitality Association York, York High Street Forum, Federation of Small Businesses, Chamber of Commerce, City Cruises, National Railway Museum, The York Dungeon, JORVIK Viking Centre, The Bloody Tour of York, The Grand and York’s Town Crier Ben Fry.

Visit York, a part of Make it York, will join forces on the UK inbound stall at London Excel, where over 3,000 exhibitors and attendees from over 160 countries are expected to attend.

The group will launch the national Love York with LNER short break campaign to international providers, showcasing how the city is just 1hr 47 minutes away from the capital.

Partners featuring in the campaign include York Minster, JORVIK Viking Centre, National Railway Museum, City Cruises York, Castle Howard, The Grand, York.

Visit York will also be promoting the forthcoming York Christmas Festival from November 17 to December 23, in celebration of the 30th Anniversary of St Nicholas Fair.

Sarah Loftus, Managing Director at Make It York, said: “We are thrilled to be attending World Travel Market this year with our partners at Visit Leeds. World Travel Market is the ultimate destination for travel and tourism, and a brilliant opportunity for us to reconnect with key tour operators old and new. We will be representing over 800 of our Visit York members to international partners, showcasing the exceptional offering we have in York and Yorkshire.”

Councillor Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council, said: “York is proud to be the home of so many excellent businesses and individuals who work incredibly hard to create unique visitor experiences for residents and the millions of visitors exploring our city each year.”

Andrew Lowson, Executive Director at York BID, said: “York has always been very popular with international tourists, but with Covid we have suffered over the past couple of years. It’s great to get down to World Travel Market and tell people what a great place York is and remind them to come back to the city.”

Sarah Czarnecki, Deputy Chair at Hospitality Association York, said: “International visitors are crucial and have never been more important than they are right now. The whole city is dependent on driving the international market. “

David Skaith, Chair of York High Street Forum, said: ”York is one of the most amazing cities in the world. It’s a great place to come and visit, amazing tourist attractions, fantastic bars, restaurants and shopping. It’s a beautiful city and we want to showcase it to the world, attracting as many people as possible to come and appreciate our wonderful city.”