A NEW cafe bar is set to open bringing 24 jobs to a North Yorkshire town.

Loungers plc, the West Country-based cafe and bar group, is opening Barco Lounge in Selby on Saturday (November 5).

Inside the retro-inspired retreat will feature heavily patterned wallpapers, tiling and stripped wooden floors alongside oversized vintage sofas, upholstered lounge chairs, eclectic artwork and statement wall and pendant lighting, creating a variety of cosy and elegant drinking and dining areas to choose from.

A back bar mural has been commissioned depicting boat building as Barco is Spanish for boat.

Barco Lounge is opening in Market Cross, Selby (Image: Barco Lounge)

Gemma Irwin, community manager at Loungers, said: “We are delighted to be bringing Loungers to Selby.

"Our Lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality and our teams always go the extra mile to make a difference.

"They are actively encouraged to connect with their communities by working with local groups, charities, organisations and businesses that are at the heart of the fabric of local life. We are very much looking forward to welcoming Selby residents to Barco Lounge.”

The all-day menu will feature everything from tapas and salads to burgers and buttermilk fried chicken, with vegans and those favouring a gluten-free diet well catered for with their very own menus. Particular attention will be paid to families with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads on offer. A full menu, high chairs and baby-changing facilities are also available for Little Loungers.

Barco Lounge will have a community focus and the team is looking forward to engaging with locals through events, charity support and organisations.

Doors open on Saturday (Image: Barco Lounge)

Barco Lounge will begin its community efforts by partnering with local charity Selby Hands of Hope. Barco Lounge will donate 50p from every burger and 20p from every coffee sold in its first month of trading to the charity.

Ann Rhodes, from Selby Hands of Hope, said: “Launched in 2009 from the bedroom of our founder the late Wendy Singh, our aim is to help those in need within the district of Selby that sometimes fall under the radar.

"We are only able to give this support due to the kindness and generosity of people and organisations within the community, such as Barco Lounge, who very kindly make cash donations, support our fundraising events or donate to our shops - we couldn't do what we do without them.”

The lounge breakfast (Image: Barco Lounge)

The Selby business will create 24 jobs, with a range of front- and back-of-house roles currently available.