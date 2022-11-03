TWO people have been arrested after a man and woman were robbed at knifepoint in a North Yorkshire town.

The victims had attended a property in the Farnham area to purchase a vehicle that was advertised for sale at around 1.40pm yesterday. As they arrived at the location, they were threatened by a number of suspects who stole the couple’s vehicle and a large amount of cash inside it.

The suspects left the scene in the victim’s car and a van. Specialist North Yorkshire Police resources were scrambled to the area and control room staff used automatic number plate recognition equipment to track down the car and van.

Less than 30 minutes later police were behind the stolen car on the A61 near Harewood. The car came to a stop and the occupants ran from the vehicle.

A police dog unit and a police drone were used to help a police firearms support unit track the suspects who had taken cover in a wooded area.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a Class-B drug. An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of a Class-B drug, driving with no insurance, driving whilst disqualified and possession of an offensive weapon.

The suspects currently remain in police custody and both vehicles were recovered.

Although the victims were very shaken up by the incident, they were not physically injured.