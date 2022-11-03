York City Football Club has announced a partnership with Brew York.

The two-year deal includes sponsoring the South Stand and a limited-edition York City Centenary Ale.

The officially-named Brew York South Stand will soon feature large format banners that will incorporate a continued dedication to the memory of David Longhurst.

The brand will also feature in new advertising boards situated throughout the Brew York South Stand corridor and a series of online campaigns.

The beer is a 3.7 per cent session ale, currently being brewed, and will be available from November 28.

Brew York co-owner Lee Grabham has called it a great honour to produce the ale.

He said: “We are hugely proud of our home city, so naturally we are really excited to be working with the football club and look forward to bringing some festive cheer to our fellow supporters.”

York City FC Marketing Director Mike Brown called the move “a marriage made in heaven” and thanked the brewery for its support.

The club is working on a number of special projects with Brew York and looks forward to making further announcements in due course.

Details of Brew York can be found here.