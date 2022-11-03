The progress of eight key, one-off projects to support inclusive growth in York has been highlighted at a city council meeting this week.

The council allocated £300,000 to eight key projects in 2019 to ensure that the benefits of economic growth in the city were felt by all residents. These include:

Establishing a York Poverty Commission

Community hubs as drivers of economic growth

Greening our retail estate

Community jobs fairs

14+ vocational training and work

Independent retail growth fund

Mental health, wellbeing and employment

York Economic Strategy consultation

The meeting heard that some schemes paused during the pandemic as the council focussed on schemes to help businesses, but the pandemic’s economic aftermath, including the cost-of-living crisis, makes such schemes more critical.

Work on the inclusive growth projects has gathered pace, with some projects completed.

Work to establish a York Poverty Truth Commission, working with York CVS, is already well under way and ten people with experience of poverty have been recruited to become community commissioners.

The Community Hubs project was completed prior to the covid pandemic, with the hubs playing a central role in supporting residents and communities, particularly during periods of national lockdown.

Plans to focus on greening the city’s economy continue to take shape, with £20,000 allocated to commission a retail report to support the creation of green skills and jobs.

York’s Community Job Fairs, run by York Learning, have resumed this year following the pandemic. As well as joining employers and prospective employees, the fairs have supported attendees to sign up to a wide range of adult learning courses.

Groups of independent retailers in York will receive a £25,000 funding boost to help with promotion during the Christmas trading period and to attract more customers in 2023 through the Independent Retail Growth Fund.

The funding follows £9m of previous funds provided by the council to help local businesses continue their recovery from the pandemic.

The council is also continuing to support mental health and wellbeing in the local business community with a range of events.

Finally, the inclusive consultation on York’s Economic Strategy has been completed and the final draft strategy will be amended following the results of the consultation.

Councillor Ashley Mason, Executive Member for Economy and Strategic Planning, said: “The wide range of projects we are supporting across the city is now more important than ever, as the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact communities and businesses.

“We are already seeing these interventions make a difference, working closer to communities and addressing the most pressing needs and challenges facing our city.

“It’s crucial we continue deliver benefits of economic growth that are felt by all those across society, regardless of where they live, how they make a living, and who they are.”

The meeting came as the city council launched the month-long York Business Festival the following day.