The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in Scarborough to launch funding to support young people's mental health.
William and Kate were greeted by a cheering crowd as they started their day at The Street - a community hub that supports local organisations to grow and develop their services.
Kate was wearing a camel-coloured overcoat over a similar coloured outfit, while William was sporting a burgundy jumper and blue shirt under a blue jacket.
The royal couple were in the North Yorkshire resort to engage with local organisations who will benefit from funding which has been created from a collaboration between The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Two Ridings Community Foundation.
William and Kate began by meeting the grant panel of young people who had decided how the money should be allocated.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here