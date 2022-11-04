It was recently announced that King Charles III and the Queen will make a two-day visit to Yorkshire next week.

His Majesty is set to stop off in York as part of his exciting trip to the area.

The King last visited York back in July 2013, when he was the Prince of Wales.

Now as they make their first royal visit to York since becoming King and Queen, we look into why they chose York.

Why is King Charles III visiting York?

The King is visiting York as part of his Yorkshire tour and he's set to meet locals.

On his visit, he will unveil a statue of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II as part of a service taking place at the West Front of the Minster on Wednesday, November 9.

The statue was designed and carved by York Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.