The importance of small business will be highlighted by a nationwide campaign next week and next month.

The Small Business Saturday campaign roadshow arrives in York next Wednesday, to highlight the nationwide event on Saturday December 3.

The event has been running ten years and next Wednesday will see organisers visit independent businesses across the city, spotlighting local business owners and community leaders through interviews on social media.

This will include visits on November 9 to local small businesses such as handmade spice shop Rafi’s Spicebox in Goodramgate and home fragrance store Born of Botanics in Stonegate.

Local entrepreneurs from across the area are also being encouraged to sign up and get involved.

The grass-roots campaign aims to celebrate small business success and encourage people to shop local.

The tour began in Scotland on October 31 and will visit 23 UK towns and cities as part of the countdown to the nationwide December event.

This includes visting Helmsley on Tuesday November 8, the day before it arrives in York.

This month, businesses owners can also take part in Small Business Saturday’s wider online programme of free business support.

Virtual workshops and webinars on a range of business topics will be offered each day, as well as free one-to-one mentoring and opportunities for small businesses to tell their stories and network on Small Business Saturday’s social media channels.

A Small Business Happy Hour on Instagram will also take place each day with giveaways from local businesses all over the country that everyone can enter.

Michelle Ovens CBE, Director of Small Business Saturday UK, said: “We are so excited to be visiting small businesses in York and across the UK, as we count down to Small Business Saturday with this tour.

“This year’s campaign is all about shining a light on the nation’s fantastic small firms and showing them some major love, at a time when many are facing a lot of challenges.”

Emma Godivala, Co-founder and Marketing Director of York Gin, said: “Small Business Saturday is a great way to show your support for your local small businesses.

“There are so many wonderful small businesses in York doing brilliant things - we’re innovative, responsible, sustainable and provide great jobs for local people. And we all really do appreciate every single customer!"

Kevin Fernandez, owner at Rafi's Spicebox, said: “Shopping locally, at small businesses creates a real sense of community. Knowing we are making a difference to the home cooking of our community of customers across York (and beyond) makes it all worthwhile.

"Our customers are always at the heart of what we do at Rafi’s Spicebox and we look forward to showcasing our unique shopping experience with the Small Business Saturday Team.”

To get involved in The Tour locally, or book virtual one-to-one mentoring sessions and workshops, go to: https://smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com/the-tour