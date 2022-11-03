VETERANS and serving personnel in York are invited to weekly drop-in sessions, where they can meet other members of the wider Armed Forces community.

The weekly sessions are every Tuesday from 10.30am - 12.30pm at the Spurriergate Centre.

As well as providing an informal social outlet for like-minded people, the centre can also be used to access independent specialist support and advice.

A regular team will be on hand to provide direct advice or signpost requests for support to specialist partners who can help with topics such as health, welfare, well-being, housing, education, employment and finances.

Councillor Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council and the authority’s Armed Forces Champion, said: “We work with organisations across the city to help and support armed forces veterans with the information they need to support their life out of the forces. The support is there for anyone who has left the armed forces, whatever their age or rank.

“This is the latest in our work as part of the Armed Forces Covenant to ensure that York is a welcoming place for serving armed forces personnel, reservists, veterans, and their families to live and work.”

The drop-in sessions form part of a wider package of support for the armed forces community in York, including Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Clubs.