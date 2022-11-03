A FERRIS Wheel new to York city centre has now been taken down.

York based company, Events by Cynosure, who brough the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta to York Racecourse at the end of September, installed a giant 33-metre Ferris Wheel on St Sampson's square on Saturday, October 8.

The Ferris Wheel, which was the first one in York city centre, according to the organisers, closed on Sunday, October 30, and has now been dismantled.

Organisers say its city centre location was chosen to allow visitors to view York's iconic sites, including the Minster, Clifford's Tower, Shambles, the City Walls.

The Press has contacted Events by Cynosure to ask if the Wheel will return and will publish as soon as we know.