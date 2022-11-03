A MAN has been arrested following a police chase involving a JCB last night - and the police helicopter and dog units were called out.

At just after 8pm last night, North Yorkshire Police road officers were on mobile patrol on the A173 between Stokesley and Great Ayton.

They spotted a JCB with no registration plate - and thought it seemed a "rather odd" time to be heading to work on a building site.

Officers followed the vehicle and they had concerns about its manor of driving.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "A short time later officers attempted to stop the vehicle with their blue lights and sirens. The driver of the JCB didn’t want to stop for us and made off from us on a low-speed pursuit.

"A short time later the JCB ended up rolling into a hedge.

"The driver decamped from the vehicle and left on foot at a high speed.

"We scrambled further units, which included a dog unit and the police helicopter (NPAS)."

A man in his 30s from the Cleveland area was arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle. He remains in custody and enquiries are continuing.

The JCB was recovered and further enquires are continuing today.