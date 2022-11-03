A YORK man, who led England to victory hopes the inaugural Physical Disability Rugby League (PDRL) World Cup, hopes it will be be a catalyst for the sport.

Scott Gobin, who was born without a lower right arm, captained England’s PDRL squad which beat New Zealand 42-10 to win the first ever World Cup, securing the side's place in the history books.

England went undefeated throughout the tournament, which also featured Wales and Australia. The final was at Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington following Samoa’s huge win over France in the men’s world cup, with many spectators staying on to watch the PDRL teams.

The 30-year-old said: "I am sore, battered and bruised. The adrenalin has started to wear off now. But it was worth it 100 per cent. I would do it all over.

“We had four games in seven days which was very intense. Luckily, we had good physios who helped us massively with our recovery. The days after the games were difficult when you started to feel aches and pains. But when it was a game day, we were just ready to get on that pitch and do everyone proud.

Scott Gobin with the trophy (Image: VetPartners)

“The final was a tough game. We’d played the Kiwis on the Friday and beat them comfortably. Coming into the finals, we knew they were going to give everything they had. In the first half they came out guns blazing. Credit to our lads, who could’ve dropped their heads, but at half time we regrouped, and it was all about keeping calm, relaxed and doing what we’d trained to do.

“We came out in the second half and managed to get the job done. It was amazing to win. I was overwhelmed. Everyone had put the hard work in, knew what they wanted to do, and it all came together.”

Following the victory, Scott hopes their success will inspire other physically-disabled people to try the sport and become part of a close-knit community where people of all abilities are treated equally.

The England team included players with a range of disabilities including cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis (MS) and Parkinson’s Disease. A player’s classification is shown by the colour of their socks. Someone who cannot be physically tackled because of their impairment wears red shorts.

Scott Gobin also plays for Leeds Rhinos PDRL team (Image: VetPartners)

Scott, who usually plays for Leeds Rhinos PDRL and has also captained Yorkshire’s PDRL team, thanked his colleagues for their support as he returned to work.

Speaking on the PDRL, Scott said: "It’s a fantastic sport to be involved with. I am hoping it gets as big as it can and inspires more disabled people into the sport. It’s a second family."

When not on the pitch, Scott is a HR administrator in the People Team at York-headquartered VetPartners.

To get involved in Physical Disability Rugby League, search for your local team online.