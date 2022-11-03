WHEN King Charles arrives in York on Wednesday, it will be his first visit to the city as our new monarch - and his first official trip here for nine years.

The King is coming to the city on Wednesday with his wife Queen Camilla to unveil a new statue to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II at York Minster.

The King has made several visits to York over the years and today we look back at his last visit in July 2013.

Press reporters Kate Liptrot and Mike Laycock were on royal duty that day as the then Prince of Wales visited York’s National Railway Museum and went on to see the work done to the Undercroft of York Minster and the Minster Stoneyard where he met its apprentices and specialist crafts people.

It was an extra special day because the Prince was awaiting news about the birth of his first grandchild - Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, had been taken to hospital the previous morning.

People in the crowds joked with the Prince about the imminent new arrival, as our report from the time records.

The prince, who was awaiting the announcement of the birth of his first grandchild, joked after a member of the crowd in Deangate shouted congratulations, “Do you know something I don’t?It was also suggested by grandfather John Dowson that his daughter-in-law might be expecting triplets. Mr Dowson said: “I just said ‘congratulations sir, it’s triplets’, as a joke and he saw the funny side of it, laughed and had a smile.”

During his visit to the NRM, Freddie Dickinson, five, from Church Fenton, near Tadcaster, handed the prince a toy giraffe named Sophie, which the prince said he would give to the baby. When the little boy said he thought the baby would arrive in six hours, the prince said it could be sooner.

The prince was visiting the museum in the wake of its Mallard 75 celebrations, which marked the 75th anniversary of the steam loco Mallard breaking the world speed record and which attracted 140,000 visitors.

He arrived on a steam train pulled by one of the Mallard’s sister locos.

He met former Lord Mayor of York and train driver, Bernard Bell, 89, of Woodthorpe, who told him how he had driven the Mallard in the 1950s.

“He was very interested to hear about it,” he said.

“I told him how I started in 1939 and became a fireman before later becoming the driver.”

