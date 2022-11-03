A PERSON has died after being hit by a train on a line near York.
The British Transport Police (BTP) has confirmed that a person died after being struck by a train between York and Doncaster at around 1.15pm yesterday (November 2).
A BTP spokesperson said: "Officers were called to the line near York at 1.14pm on November 2 following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
"This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
LNER services between Doncaster and York were cancelled and delayed yesterday due to the incident - and services to Edinburgh from the south were also disrupted.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article