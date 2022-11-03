A charity that helps parents cope with baby loss has received £12,000 from Harrogate Borough Council.

Twice a year, the borough council’s bereavement services raise money through the recycling of metals recovered from cremations with consent from the bereaved families.

The recycled metals include those used in the construction of the coffins and in orthopaedic implants such as hip, knee and replacement joints.

The charity for the past six months is Our Angels, which was formed in 2009 by a group of bereaved parents to help ensure nobody ever feels alone should they face this heartbreak.

Emma Lofthouse, chairperson of Our Angels, said: "Without generous donations like this one from Harrogate Borough Council, Our Angels would not be able to provide its vital support services for bereaved parents.

"Every penny we receive goes into caring for families in their hardest moments, from the memory boxes, sibling support packs, miscarriage care packs, right through to the vital equipment we supply to the Harrogate Hospital Maternity ward."

Harrogate Borough Mayor, Coun Victoria Oldham, said: "Our Angels support so many bereaved parents at what must be such a difficult time. I hope these valuable funds will help them make a difference to the lives of people they support across the Harrogate district."