Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake is hosting a roundtable in Easingwold on farming issues.

The Conservative MP says the event follows the support he gave to British Farming Day on Wednesday.

He continued: “As someone who regularly meets with local farmers, I am incredibly proud to represent them here in Parliament and show my recognition for their work by supporting Back British Farming Day.

“Events over the past few years have shown us just how important it is to have a resilient farming sector, producing quality food for both home and abroad while shaping the land around us. That’s why it is so important to recognise the significance of British agriculture and all it delivers to the nation.”

Agriculture provides jobs for almost 4 million people and is worth more than £120 billion to the national economy.

The MP added: “Alongside recognising the work farmers do for the nation, Back British Farming Day provides the perfect opportunity to acknowledge important contributions farmers make to their communities. This year the NFU has introduced the Community Farming Heroes award to celebrate the farmers who have gone above and beyond for their local community.”

The roundtable is on Friday November 11 in Easingwold. To take part, email: kevin.hollinrake.mp@parliament.uk