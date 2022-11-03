A VAN driver followed two girls through a York suburb.

North Yorkshire Police say they are trying to trace the driver of a van seen 'in suspicious circumstances' in the Foxwood area of the city.

A police spokesman said: "At about 8am yesterday (November 1), a vehicle described as a large grey van followed two girls into Acomb, beeping at them.

"It was seen on Corlett Court, on Beagle Ridge Drive, at the snicket coming of Tedder Road leading to Tithe Close, and then on Cornlands Road.

"We want to speak to the driver to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"If you were in the area, and have any information that could assist the investigation, please dial 101, quoting reference number 12220194057."